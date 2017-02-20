Gravity-defying ‘Greek freak’ shines in NBA All-Star Game

Eastern Conference forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sunday night. Antetokounmpo made history, not only for being the first Greek to take part in the showcase event of basketball’s best league in the world, but also for going from rookie to the top scorer of the Eastern Conference All-Stars. The Sepolia-born all-rounder of the Milwaukee Bucks notched up 30 points at the East’s 10-point loss (192-182). "Whatever I do, I have Greece behind me. I want to make all Greeks proud. Thank you for all the support. I love you all," he said in a post-game press conference. [EPA]