Attica police collar heist gang

Police authorities in southeastern Attica said on Monday they had unraveled a gang that had been robbing homes, betting agencies and stores and arrested its leaders, a 26-year-old Albanian national and a 25-year-old Romanian.

A manhunt has been launched for a third suspect.

According to reports, the gang had been active over the last four months and has been linked to 16 cases.

In several incidents, the suspects threatened their victims with a gun or a knife to extract money, electrical appliances and other valuables.

The suspects have past criminal convictions.