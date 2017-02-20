No metro, tram or ISAP in Athens on Thursday

Workers on the Athens metro, tram and the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP) will strike on Thursday to protest new legislation that will allow the Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) to make commercial use of stations and areas belonging to STASY, the operator of the capital’s fixed-track public transport system.

The action is expected to cause major traffic disruptions in the capital.

In a statement, workers demanded the immediate withdrawal of the legislation, which they said will reduce STASY’s revenues and threaten the “public and social character” of public transport.

Workers held a three-hour work stoppage last week as a warning to the government.