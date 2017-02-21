Cosco is activating its plan to create a second logistics center in Piraeus through the Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) it controls, having decided against entering the tender for the Thriasio field in western Attica in 2016.

This year will see the launch of the project for the underground connection of OLP’s facilities at the Car Terminal with the 90,000-square meter space formerly occupied by the Finance Ministry’s Public Equipment Management Directorate (ODDY).

The project has a 5-million-euro budget and will create a logistics center of 120,000 sq.m.