Wine & Art | Athens | February 22

The Kokotos Estate, located north of Athens, will be presenting a selection of its wines at the Locus Athens art space in the city center on Wednesday, February 22. The winetasting will be held inside the exhibition area, currently hosting “The Thickness of Time,” featuring works exploring the moving image by Yto Barrada, Aikaterini Gegisian, Dor Guez, Jumana Manna, Naeem Mohaiemen and Didem Pekun. The event runs from 7.30 to 10 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Locus Athens, 23 Academias, www.locusathens.com