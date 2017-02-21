Restless Sounds | Thessaloniki | February 22 & 24-26

The Thessaloniki Concert Hall presents a mini-festival titled “Restless Sounds,” with performances taking place on February 22, 24, 25 and 26. The concerts will explore the marriage between the modal idioms and musical instruments that are traditional in the Mediterranean and contemporary Western narratives and concepts. The first performance, on Wednesday, features oud master Thymios Atzakas and his band Udopia. On Friday, the ancient meets jazz in a concert by Eight Winds, the ensemble created by Sokratis Sinopoulos. On Saturday, acclaimed Cretan lute player and vocalist Giorgis Xylouris joins forces with drummer Jim White to produce music that has been described as “goatish” by the artists, while Sunday's performance, “Lost Cities,” features James Wylie on the sax and other instruments with Ziad Rajab on vocals and oud. All shows start at 9 p.m. and admission costs 12 euros (7 reduced).

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr