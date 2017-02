The Hellenic American Union (HAU) and the Cervantes Institute in Athens present a documentary by Javier Vila titled “The Flamenco School of the Cristina Heeren Foundation.” The film looks at the history of the esteemed institution in Seville and the many lives that it helped change. The screening, which starts at 7 p.m., will be in Spanish with English subtitles. Admission is free.

HAU, 22 Massalias, Kolonaki, tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr