Japanese Festival | Athens | February 22-24

The Japanese Embassy in Athens and the Japan Foundation present a mini-festival of films dedicated to the art of food, titled “Eating – Loving – Living,” at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation. The event comprises critically acclaimed films from Japan, with both English and Greek subtitles. Tickets for each screening cost 3 euros and can be purchased in advance from Ticket Services (www.ticketservices.gr, Pezmazoglou Arcade, 39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567), Forthnet stores and online at www.mcf.gr.

Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.341.8550, www.mcf.gr