Police officers stand in front of members of the self-proclaimed Patriotic Union of Greek Citizens of Oraiokastro, who gathered Tuesday outside an elementary school in the small town near Thessaloniki to protest the presence of child migrants in afternoon classes. It was the third protest by the group in a week. Police cordoned off the area around the school to control the protesters, who on Monday clashed with anti-fascist demonstrators. [ANA-MPA]