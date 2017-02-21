People with HIV report ‘dramatic’ reagent deficit

The association representing people living with HIV, the virus which causes AIDS, in Greece have written to Health Minister Andreas Xanthos to complain about major shortages in the reagents used in HIV/AIDS tests.

In its second letter to Zervos in the past few months, the association, Positive Voice, described the situation as “dramatic” and appealed to the minister to intervene.

“The health of thousands of people living with HIV is at risk,” the association said, noting that thousands of test results are pending.

Some 5,000 tests are said to be pending at the Athens Medical School alone.