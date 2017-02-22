Greek government accused of hospital ‘pogrom’

The Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Workers (POEDIN) is accusing the government of ousting department heads at hospitals to make way for its “own people.”

“Every day dozens of department heads at all levels of public administration are illegally replaced with the intent to serve [SYRIZA] party officials and establish a hierarchy of frightened officials,” it said, charging that a “pogrom” is under way.

The federation, which also plans to file a complaint to the Supreme Court, said that 700 hospital department heads have been illegally replaced. However, Health Ministry sources told Kathimerini that all replacements were legal.