The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is suffering from organizational and administrative chaos, according to the federations of social security employees POPOKP and POSE-IKA.

The unions have called a work stoppage from noon to the end of the shift on March 2, warning that the organizational problems will increasingly start to impact on services for Greek citizens.

Two months after the inauguration of the merged social security fund, employee representatives claim that conditions are spiraling out of control and must be dealt with immediately, saying that otherwise they could lead to total chaos.

As Kathimerini has revealed, EFKA has not yet implemented a single system for the determination of social security capacity, which means that millions of pensioners and workers are at risk of being left without social security at the end of February.

Fund employees stress that the EFKA register has yet to start operating systematically, following the major errors that were made during the transfer of data from its component funds.