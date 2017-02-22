A shambolic political system

Not only is the vileness of the Greek political system not decreasing, it is skyrocketing exponentially. The deficiencies of the system are everywhere to be seen – not least in the field of higher education, where political authorities seem unable to make a meaningful impact.



The effort a few years ago to restructure universities and technical colleges is a case in point. That effort was half-baked due to opposition from within and soon fell by the wayside.



Things are no better today as the same political weaknesses are apparent in the decision of authorities not to close departments that fail to draw an adequate number of students, and in the imposition on deans of orders from above to accept the transfer of students with connections to institutions of their choice around the country.



It is this sort of wheeling and dealing that has led us to bankruptcy. And, unfortunately, these practices continue unabated today.