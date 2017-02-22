One migrant arrival recorded since Friday
Online
One migrant has landed on Samos, while no arrivals have been recorded on the other eastern Aegean islands over the past five days, authorities said Wednesday.
One migrant has landed on Samos, while no arrivals have been recorded on the other eastern Aegean islands over the past five days, authorities said Wednesday.
Currently, a total of 9,404 migrants and refugees remain stranded on the country’s Aegean islands, according to official figures Wednesday.