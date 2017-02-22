NEWS |

 
Anastasiades-Akinci meeting canceled

A meeting between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci scheduled for Thursday will not take place, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides has said.

In a tweet Wednesday, Christodoulides said: “Unfortunately the UN have just informed us that due to the Turkish Cypriot leader’s refusal to attend, the meeting will not take place.”

