Two armed robbers were arrested on Tuesday midnight after a chase by officers of the Dias motorcycle unit on Petrou Ralli Street in Athens.

The two suspects had earlier used guns to rob an OPAP betting agency in the area of Liosia in northern Athens before making a getaway in a car.

They were spotted by police at the intersection of Anoixi Street and Dimokratias Avenue, and a chase began after they refused to stop.