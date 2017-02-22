Turkish coast guard vessels approach Imia islets at night

Turkish coast guard vessels entered Greek territorial waters near the islets of Imia, in the early hours of Wednesday, Kathimerini understands.

The Turkish boats were reportedly monitored by vessels of the Hellenic Navy and Coast Guard.

Speaking to Skai television in an interview broadcast late Tuesday, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said that Ankara had come “very close” to crossing Greece’s red lines in the Aegean when one of its coast guard boats fired live ammunition during an excercise in Greek territorial waters near the islet of Farmakonisi in the eastern Aegean on Friday.