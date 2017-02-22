SNFCC Handover | Athens | February 23

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) invites the public to a special event marking the handover of the private foundation's spectacular new facilities and park on Athens's southern coast to the Greek state. The event starts at 6 p.m. and includes music, dancing and many other festive activities. Those who didn't get an invitation to the grand event taking place in the Stavros Niarchos Hall needn't worry as it will be screened at different points around the cultural center. Admission is free of charge and a shuttle bus (also free) will be traveling from the Syngrou Fix metro station to the SNFCC and back at regular intervals, starting half an hour before the event begins and ending half an hour after it ends.

SNFCC, Palaio Faliro, www.snfcc.org/visitors-center