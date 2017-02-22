Tsigoglou Collection | Thessaloniki | To April 26

The Teloglion Foundation of Art at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki is showing some 200 paintings, engravings and sculptures by pre-eminent Greek artists from the Stavros Tsigoglou Collection. The show, “Choices of a Bold Collector,” runs through April 26 and opening hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Teloglion Foundation, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou, tel 2310.991.610, www.teloglion.gr