Simple math

The Greek government ultimately opted for a compromise with creditors in Brussels, though this was the only thing it could reasonably do without putting the country at terrible risk.

It has nothing to brag about, and especially not with such gusto, as its purported victory is anything but.

The simple truth is that Greece’s European partners do not want to see the country in a protracted and even deeper crisis for geopolitical and other reasons. The coalition government needs to take advantage of the current situation in Europe and the broader region, even if the policy mix being proposed is wrong.

Now we need a government that will stop throwing our taxes and social security contributions into a bottomless pit and start making progress on attracting investments. This administration needs to start changing its ways, otherwise the numbers just won’t add up.