French man arrested for molesting teenage refugee boys

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested a 52-year-old French national on charges he sexually molested four teenage refugees from Pakistan that were staying at his home.

He was also charged with the illegal possession of drugs.

The suspect was caught after the boys – aged between 14 and 17 – filed a complaint to police saying he repeatedly molested them.

The boys said they were lured to his home after he offered to provide them with food and shelter.

Police nabbed the man after a raid of his home. He was to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.