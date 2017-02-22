Swiss police probing death of Greek businessman near Zurich

A prominent Greek businessmen, who was permanently residing in Switzerland, was found dead in his luxury home near Zurich on Monday, but the cause of death remains unknown pending a coroner’s report.

Swiss authorities were investigating the cause of Manolis Kyprianidis’s death as, according to reports, it was not clear whether he was murdered or had committed suicide.

The Greek Embassy in Berne is being briefed by Swiss police.

Kyprianidis was a former board chairman at industrial giant AGET Iraklis and had also headed the Keranis tobacco company in the past.