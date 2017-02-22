NEWS |

 
Teachers at embattled school back migrant pupils

TAGS: Migration, Education

Teachers from various schools in Oraiokastro, a small town near Thessaloniki, on Wednesday gathered outside the 1st Elementary School to express their solidarity with a group of refugee children attending afternoon classes there.

The gathering also served as a counter-protest to those by members of the self-styled Patriotic Union of Greek Citizens of Oraiokastro, who have staged a series of rallies outside the school express their opposition to the presence of child migrants there.

Earlier this week and last, the self-proclaimed patriots tried to chain themselves to the school entrance gate in a bid to stop the refugee children entering the grounds.

