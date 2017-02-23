Finance minister plays down suggestions of tension in gov’t ranks

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Thursday sought to play down suggestions by the conservative opposition that an agreement for new measures at last Monday’s Eurogroup had created tension within government ranks.

“The reports of my early death are greatly exaggerated,” Tsakalotos was quoted by Efimerida ton Syntakton as telling government officials, paraphrasing a quote by Mark Twain to respond to comments from New Democracy suggesting an “odd silence” from the coalition over the past couple of days.

“There isn’t an ounce of truth in what is being said,” Tsakalotos reportedly added, looking to quell rumors that Monday’s agreement with eurozone finance ministers to restart stalled bailout talks on the condition that Greece legislates more measures has sown division among the governing leftists.