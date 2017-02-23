Pensioner shoots lawyer in Thessaloniki

A 70-year-old pensioner shot his lawyer in the latter’s Thessaloniki office on Thursday, with the victim currently undergoing surgery at a hospital in the northern port city.

According to initial reports, the 70-year-old gave himself up to police after shooting the lawyer, who is said to be aged 40-45 and is a vocal proponent in ongoing protests against auctions for foreclosed homes.

The pensioner has been arrested and is being questioned by police as to the motives of the crime.