The Muchatrela band, known for brightening the days of harried Athenians with their street show blend of lively Balkan brass and Caribbean calypso in the city center, will be getting revelers in the Carnival mood at a costume party at the Quilombo cultural space on Friday, February 24. Admission is free of charge.

Quilombo, 7 Servion & 44 Athinon, Akadimia Platonos, tel 210.522.7961, www.quilombo.gr