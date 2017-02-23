Kostis Maraveyas | Athens | February 24 & 25, March 3 & 4

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kostis Maraveyas takes the stage for four more shows at the Passport venue on February 24 and 25 and March 3 and 4, after a run of sold-out performances. The local act borrows from the musical traditions of the Mediterranean basin to create a fresh and lively mix. Door open at 9.30 p.m. and tickets (online from www.viva.gr) cost 13 euros (standing) or 20 euros (for a seat at a table).

Passport, 58 Kerameikou & Marathonos, Kerameikos, tel 210.522.2203, www.pass-port.com.gr