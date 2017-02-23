ATHEX: Traders await review talks

Trading at the Greek bourse was slow on Thursday with investors hanging back and waiting for developments from the talks between Athens and its creditors that begin next week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 649.52 points, adding 0.37 percent to Wednesday’s 647.14 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index gained 0.22 percent to end at 1,741.64 points. Banks rose 1 percent as National climbed 2.54 percent.

In total 66 stocks increased, 39 headed south and 26 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 35.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 40.7 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia declined 0.88 percent to close at 66.42 points.