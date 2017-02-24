Zombie Walk | Athens | February 25

Inspired by the explosion of new interest in the creepy concept of the living dead fueled by movies, TV series and literature, the Athens Zombie Walk will take place on Saturday, starting from Syntagma Square at 6 p.m. Carnival zombies are invited to join the parade and shuffle down Ermou Street and on to Thiseio, where the Hytirio venue will be throwing a costume party titled “Stranger Things.” This year’s event is also dedicated to landmark films from the 1980s, including “The Goonies,” “ET,” “Star Wars” and “Poltergeist,” so basically anything weird and creepy goes.