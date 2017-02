Ancient Greece is the theme of Gagarin’s Carnival party with live music from a trio of local acts on Sunday, February 26. Revelers are invited to pluck emblematic characters from ancient history books and give them a new story that jives with the present. Doors open at 10 p.m. and admission costs 7 euros.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr