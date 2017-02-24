Police nets migrant smuggling gang

The Greek Police (ELAS) on Friday announced the arrest of nine suspected members of a major human trafficking racket moving migrants from Turkey to Greece, saying that five Greeks and four Pakistani nationals had been detained for questioning.

According to ELAS, the two suspected leaders of the racket are a Greek and a Bulgarian, both currently serving time in prison.

Investigators determined that the racket has been in operation since October 2016 and is believed to have smuggled more than 200 undocumented migrants into Greece.

Police confiscated three vehicles believed to have been used to transport the migrants upon their arrival in Greece as well as weapons.

Another 11 suspected members of the racket were being sought.