Trial over Siemens cash-for-contracts scandal begins postponed again

The long-awaited trial of dozens of suspects in the Siemens cash-for-contracts scandal started on Friday but was almost immediately postponed until March 6 due to absences.

The case first went to court last summer, some 10 years after judicial authorities launched an investigation into claims that the German electronics and engineering giant’s Greek branch bribed local politicians and public officials to secure state contracts.

But, in response to appeals by French- and German-speaking defendants, the court postponed the proceedings to allow for the translation of the charge sheet, which runs to more than 4,500 pages, and important documents relating to the case which had not been translated into German and French.