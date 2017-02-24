Hospital workers file lawsuit over government ‘pogrom’

After accusing the government of a “pogrom” this week, the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Workers (POEDIN) filed a lawsuit on Friday at the Supreme Court against hospital directors across the country for the ousting of some 700 department heads.

The heads were replaced, POEDIN claims, to make way for people that are more to the liking of the governing party SYRIZA and to create a “hierarchy of frightened officials.”

Health Ministry sources told Kathimerini this week that all replacements were legal.