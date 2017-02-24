Stocking up for Clean Monday feast

People shop for fresh fish and seafood at Athens’s central Varvakeios Market Friday, in preparation for the Clean Monday holiday, which marks the start of Lent ahead of Greek Orthodox Easter on April 16. The holiday is expected to prompt thousands of city-dwellers to head to their family villages and on weekend breaks, prompting traffic authorities to ramp up patrols on the national highway network amid concerns of traffic accidents due to high spirits on Carnival Sunday and overindulgence on Monday’s feast day. [ANA-MPA]