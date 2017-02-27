AEK survived the strong challenge of PAOK in Athens to all but confirm the third place in the regular season of the Basket League, while leaders Olympiakos and Panathinaikos scored wins on the road.

Preserving its perfect home record after 10 matches at the Olympic Sports Hall, AEK saw off PAOK with a 77-71 score on Saturday with 17 points from Roko Leni Ukic.

Olympiakos strolled to an 87-70 victory at struggling Apollon Patras on Monday, a few hours after Panathinaikos fended off host Kolossos on Rhodes with an 82-73 score.

Kymi registered a precious win over bottom team Doxa Lefkadas (97-65) on Saturday and is close to safety in its maiden season in the top flight.

Trikala scored 22 triples to beat Rethymno 76-67 at home, and Promitheas Patras triumphed 77-74 at Lavrio.

Aris shook off the loss to Panathinaikos at the Greek Cup final a week earlier to put 100 past visiting Korivos Amaliadas in Thessaloniki (100-79) on Saturday and remain alone in fourth at the table.