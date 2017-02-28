Migrants rescued of Kythira to be transferred to Piraeus

A group of 41 undocumented migrants who were rescued off the coast of Kythira on Monday were to be relocated to Piraeus, authorities said on Tuesday.

Crew members of a cargo ship that had been in the area rescued the migrants, who include 16 children and six women, on Monday afternoon after the vessel they had been travelling in foundered in choppy seas.

Vessels of the Hellenic Coast Guard rescued the migrants,Two Coast Guard vessels and a rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene after one of the migrants aboard the boat issued a distress signal. But the cargo ship got to them first.

The migrants were all said to be in good health.