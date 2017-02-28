Black Hawk helicopters arrive in Thessaloniki for Greek-US exercise

Eight UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and more than 70 containers filled with equipment have arrived at the main port of Thessaloniki as part of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s nine month rotational deployment in support of the US Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The helicopters are to join a joint Greek-US military training exercise.

The US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, who visited the port of Thessaloniki, said the exercise was a good opportunity for Greek and American soldiers to further develop their skills, exchange experience and sharpen their knowhow.

US military units are cooperating with NATO allies and partners in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Germany and Baltic countries with the aim of developing skills and coordination.