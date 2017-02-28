Documentary Festival | Thessaloniki | March 3-12

The Thessaloniki Documentary Festival (TDF), Greece’s biggest film gathering dedicated to fact-finding features, kicks off its 10-day program in the northern port city on Friday, March 3. Organizers, who have brought together more than 210 nonfiction films (including 64 Greek docs), have this year expanded the trademark sections on human rights, politics, environment and art to include two new categories on food and cinema. This year’s offerings include tributes to award-winning Russian director Vitaly Mansky and Italian avant-garde filmmaking duo Yervant Gianikian and Angela Ricci Lucchi. The festival runs through March 12.

Olympion Theater, 10 Aristotelous Square, www.filmfestival.gr