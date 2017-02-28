Tsakalotos tells Parliament he hopes for a deal by March 20

In a speech to Parliament's economic affairs committee on Tuesday, Finance Minister Tsakalotos said Greece is hoping for a provisional agreement with the country's international creditors by March 20.

Tsakalotos denied that Greek authorities delayed a bailout review, which resumed in Athens on Tuesday, saying it was important to agree with lenders on collective labor contracts. "Significant differences" between European officials and the International Monetary Fund were the key reason for the delay, he said.

As expected, Tsakalotos told MPs that he cannot give any details about the fiscal and expansionary measures being discussed with bailout monitors in Athens.