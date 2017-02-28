Labor union to protest outside Athens Hilton on Wednesday

Members of the Communist Party-affiliated PAME labor union will hold a rally outside the Hilton Hotel in Athens on Wednesday in protest at the talks being held there between the representatives of Greece’s international lenders and government ministers and technocrats.

In a statement it urged citizens to join the protest against what it called “barbarous measures” and said there should be “no more toleration of the lies of the government.”

PAME accused the government, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and Greek industrialists of preparing a “a new attack, with new wage and pension cuts,” and planning to do away “with whatever labor rights that remain.”