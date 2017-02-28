GD trial told of threats against non-Greek store owners

Seck Khadim, former president of the Senegalese community in Athens and owner of a grocery store in Amerikis Square, testifies during the trial of Golden Dawn’s leadership and members, Tuesday. Khadim, who now works as an interpreter, said that groups of men wearing the insignia of the neofascist party patrolled in the area, bullying migrants and blackmailing non-Greek shop owners. Members of these groups, he said, had repeatedly asked for money or threatened to ‘shut down’ migrant businesses. Quantro, an immigrant-owned bar in nearby Aghios Panteleimonas, was destroyed in an arson attack in 2013. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]