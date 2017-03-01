Police see French connection in Athens attack

Greek police say an arson attack on the French cultural institute in Athens could be connected to a case of alleged police brutality near Paris last month.

A French policeman has been placed under formal investigation for suspected rape and three others for unnecessary violence on February 2 during the arrest of a 22-year-old man in Aulnay-sous-Bois outside the French capital.

The incident has sparked a series of demonstrations in France against the alleged police mistreatment of the man – identified by his first name, Theo – who was hospitalized with injuries to his anus and head.

Monday’s attack on the French Institute in Athens caused minor damage but no injuries. A car parked outside the building was torched, damaging a second vehicle nearby. The unidentified attackers also smashed windows at the institute.

There have been no claims of responsibility.

Greece's Foreign Ministry has condemned the attack calling it a "mindless and criminal act against an institution that is a symbol of Greek-French friendship."