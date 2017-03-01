Greek PM calls for greater 'solidarity' in Europe

Greece’s leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called for greater “cohesion and solidarity” in Europe.

Tsipras was speaking ahead of a meeting with his Malta counterpart, Joseph Muscat, in Athens.

Malta currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

Migration was expected to be at the center of talks between the two men. Malta, a frontline state for migrants, has reportedly proposed that the EU step up funding for the United Nation’s migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa.