Monsieur Doumani | Athens | March 2

Nominated for Best Group at the 2016 Songlines Music Awards for world music, Monsieur Doumani, a Cypriot band formed in Nicosia in 2011, will be performing at the Aliko venue in Athens on Thursday, March 2. Antonis Antoniou (tzouras), Angelos Ionas (guitar) and Demetris Yiasemides (winds) rearrange traditional Cypriot songs, incorporating modern elements, and write their own in Cypriot dialect. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros.

Aliko, 16 Aghiou Dimitriou, Psyrri, tel 210.325.3272, aliko-cafe.gr