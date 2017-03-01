Archaeological guards warn of further strike action after failed talks
Online
Unionists would meet to decide on further action, the statement said.
A meeting between the union representing state guards at Greece’s archaeological sites and Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou has failed to resolve a pay and contract dispute with the government.
In a statement Wednesday, the union said that the minister had failed to meet workers’ demands for additional staff and overtime pay.
Unionists would meet to decide on further action, the statement said.
Archaeological guards held a 24-hour strike on February 20.