PPC gets initial approval for 200 mln euro loan

Greece's power utility Public Power Corp. secured initial approval for a 200 million euro ($210.5 million) bank loan by the country's main lenders, it said on Wednesday.

The banks are expected to notify PPC on the final terms for the new syndicated loan before it is signed, PPC said in a bourse filing.

The utility has a 200 million euro bond due at the end of April. It also has several coupon payments totalling 340 million euros falling due by the end of the year. [Reuters]