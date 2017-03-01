Cabbie killer on the loose?

Speculation was rife in the Greek media on Wednesday that a killer is on the loose in Athens after a cab driver was fatally shot in the head at midnight on Tuesday in the northern suburb of Kifissia.

Police said the driver, 52, was shot while the taxi was in motion. The car kept moving after the shooting and stopped after crashing into a parked car. The man was discovered by the driver of a passing bus, which was forced to stop because the cab was blocking the road.

Forensic experts are examining a bullet shell found in the car. A similar incident took place in the same area last month, during which another tax driver was shot in the neck. He survived, but police are examining a possible link with Tuesday’s shooting.