Ankara seeks deportation of two Turkish commandos

Turkish authorities have lodged two official requests, one via Interpol and one to Greek Police and diplomatic authorities, seeking the deportation of two Turkish soldiers, it has emerged.

The two men's names are on Ankara's list of commandos alleged to have been tasked with killing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the night of the attempted coup last July.

According to sources, the requests relate to the deportation of the two soldiers who arrived in Greece after crossing the Evros river on February 15 and have since requested political asylum.



Sources indicated that Turkish authorities may submit another request seeking the two men's extradition as they did for another eight Turkish military officers who fled to Greece in July.