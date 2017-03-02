More disruptions in Athens transport on Friday and over weekend

Athens commuters are set for fresh travel disruptions on Friday due to a planned 24-hour strike, the second this week, by workers on the Athens metro, tram and the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP).

Workers are protesting new legislation that will allow the Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) to make commercial use of stations and areas belonging to STASY, the operator of the capital’s fixed-track public transport system.

Meanwhile, the metro stations of Ayios Antonios, Alimos, Elliniko, Ampelokipi and Halandri will be closed on Saturday and Sunday to allow engineers to install ticket barriers.

Trains will pass through the stations without stopping.

