The fourth edition of the annual exhibition “A Jewel Made in Greece” opens at Zappeion Hall in the center of Athens on Friday, March 3. The four-day event includes displays of fine jewelry and original new pieces created by Greek designers and runs through Monday, March 6. Opening hours are Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all other days.

Zappeion Hall, National Garden